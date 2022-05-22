Careers How to … become employable through vocational training B L Premium

As Grade 12 students prepare for their matric exams, many know that a university education is not an option, but this can make finding work even harder.

“Unfortunately, due to SA’s high unemployment rate and fierce competition in the jobs marketplace, going the route of trying for entry-level positions without a qualification doesn’t offer great prospects,” says Oxbridge Academy MD Elbie Liebenberg...