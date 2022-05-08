My Brilliant Career
My brilliant career: Using LinkedIn to boost business potential
Este Pretorius is the CEO of Boost Sales
08 May 2022 - 06:08
Tell me what your company does and how your LinkedIn expertise helps your clients.
Boost Sales specialises in all things LinkedIn — lead generation, training and social selling. We also offer consultancy services. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now