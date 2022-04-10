Careers How to … retain employees Businesses need to focus more on employee integration, retention and company culture to hold on to their hires, says Dalya Ketz B L Premium

Companies put a lot of time and effort into attracting high-quality people, only to forget how important it is to focus on retaining them, too.

Gcubed Boutique Recruitment MD Dalya Ketz says fresh hires are often “thrown in the deep end with no onboarding procedures to get them into the swing of things. Starting a new job shouldn’t be a sink-or-swim situation, and businesses need to focus more on employee integration, retention and company culture to hold on to their hires.”..