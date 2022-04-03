Careers How to... make the hybrid model work B L Premium

As life slowly returns to something similar to its pre-pandemic version, it seems that many companies will adopt a hybrid work model, but this comes with its own challenges.

“While it is conceptually appealing, it's fraught with subtleties and risks. For instance data shows the longer people are away from one another, the less they trust each other. This is true for leaders and employees, and for colleagues. When it comes to work, distance does not make the heart grow fonder,” says Giant Leap director Linda Trim. ..