My Brilliant Career: Helping parents to help their kids play it safe online Rachelle Best is the founder and CEO FYI Play it Safe

What is FYI Play it Safe and how does it work?

FYI Play it Safe is a downloadable app that helps parents protect their children from online harm and potential physical danger. The app monitors the content of children’s communication and online activity and then informs parents of any potentially harmful situations, regardless of the application the child uses...