My Brilliant Career
My Brilliant Career: How to get ‘ova’ obstacles and pain that keep you stuck in life
Devon Brough is a breakthrough coach, motivational speaker, property expert and author
30 January 2022 - 06:53
Tell me about your book Get OVA It.
Get OVA It gives readers a real-life solution to get unstuck and break free. I offer a simple step-by-step process, stacking Ownership, Vision and Action (OVA) to get over pain, challenges and obstacles that keep them stuck...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now