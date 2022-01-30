Careers

My Brilliant Career: How to get ‘ova’ obstacles and pain that keep you stuck in life

Devon Brough is a breakthrough coach, motivational speaker, property expert and author

30 January 2022 - 06:53 Margaret Harris

Tell me about your book Get OVA It.

Get OVA It gives readers a real-life solution to get unstuck and break free. I offer a simple step-by-step process, stacking Ownership, Vision and Action (OVA) to get over pain, challenges and obstacles that keep them stuck...

