How to... implement a vaccine mandate at work Many companies are considering a vaccine mandate to boost the vaccination rate

“It appears that many employers are considering this option in light of the poor uptake of vaccinations among the population and the understanding that if the majority of the population is vaccinated, the economy can start with the recovery process,” says Jacqui Reed, employment lawyer and senior associate at Herbert Smith Freehills...