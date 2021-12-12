How to... implement a vaccine mandate at work
Many companies are considering a vaccine mandate to boost the vaccination rate
12 December 2021 - 06:38
Many companies are considering a vaccine mandate to boost the vaccination rate and help the economy recover from the pandemic.
“It appears that many employers are considering this option in light of the poor uptake of vaccinations among the population and the understanding that if the majority of the population is vaccinated, the economy can start with the recovery process,” says Jacqui Reed, employment lawyer and senior associate at Herbert Smith Freehills...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now