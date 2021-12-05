My Brilliant Career
My brilliant career: If the door isn't open, go through the window - Boomtown's Thule Ngcese
Thule Ngcese is the creative director at Boomtown
05 December 2021 - 06:00
What does your job as creative director involve?
I am in charge of managing the creatives as well as the overall creative output of the agency. I also get to make high-level creative decisions, and with those decisions oversee the creation of creative assets for all our brands...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now