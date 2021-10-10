Careers My Brilliant Career: Showing young women they can also be engineer Linda Ngozwana is a junior airside systems engineer at Netherlands Airport Consultants and is also involved with NGO Girls Fly Programme in Africa B L Premium

Tell me about your job and your three main duties at work.

I am a junior airside systems engineer at Netherlands Airport Consultants. I design electrical systems found on the airside of an airport such as airfield signage, airfield ground lighting and apron systems, according to design standards. I oversee the design of these systems from the conceptual stages to the final stage of the project...