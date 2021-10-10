My Brilliant Career: Showing young women they can also be engineer
Linda Ngozwana is a junior airside systems engineer at Netherlands Airport Consultants and is also involved with NGO Girls Fly Programme in Africa
10 October 2021 - 00:09
Tell me about your job and your three main duties at work.
I am a junior airside systems engineer at Netherlands Airport Consultants. I design electrical systems found on the airside of an airport such as airfield signage, airfield ground lighting and apron systems, according to design standards. I oversee the design of these systems from the conceptual stages to the final stage of the project...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now