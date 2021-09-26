My Brilliant Career: Rescuing the unwary from the threats of the dark web
Mariska de Lange is cyber strategy manager at the Deloitte Cyber Intelligence Centre
26 September 2021 - 00:01
Tell me what you do at work.
I am a manager in cyber risk, risk advisory. For five years, until August 2021, I was responsible for the delivery of the cyberthreat intelligence service in the cyber intelligence centre. I provided evidence-based information about existing or emerging threats to clients in different industries...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now