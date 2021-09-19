How to... Create a hybrid work space
Simplify meetings by getting everyone at the office to share one screen
19 September 2021 - 05:01
As life slowly returns to some version of normal, companies are likely to adopt a hybrid model of work, combining aspects of office and remote work, though the process is unlikely to be smooth.
“As hybrid work becomes the norm, there is a growing communications divide between the in-office and remote people. During meetings, for example, we’ve noticed a tendency for office people to direct their comments to each other instead of to their screens,” says Linda Trim, a director at office design company Giant Leap...
