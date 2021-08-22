My Brilliant Career: A princess who grew up to fulfil her dream of helping
Loren Erasmus is business development officer at Outside the Bowl Africa
22 August 2021 - 00:01
What is Outside the Bowl Africa and what does a business development officer do?
Outside the Bowl Africa supports communities, crèches, nongovernmental organisations and existing soup kitchens by providing a nutritional breakfast and nutritionally balanced hot meal for lunch for people of all ages. A business development officer is responsible for driving business growth within a company. They develop a network of contacts to attract new clients, research new market opportunities and oversee growth projects...
