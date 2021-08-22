Careers My Brilliant Career: A princess who grew up to fulfil her dream of helping Loren Erasmus is business development officer at Outside the Bowl Africa BL PREMIUM

What is Outside the Bowl Africa and what does a business development officer do?

Outside the Bowl Africa supports communities, crèches, nongovernmental organisations and existing soup kitchens by providing a nutritional breakfast and nutritionally balanced hot meal for lunch for people of all ages. A business development officer is responsible for driving business growth within a company. They develop a network of contacts to attract new clients, research new market opportunities and oversee growth projects...