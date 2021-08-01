Careers

My Brilliant Career: Getting educated for jobs that don’t even exist yet

Ahmed Shaikh is MD of Regent Business School

BL PREMIUM
01 August 2021 - 00:01 Margaret Harris

What does your job entail?

My primary role is to provide strategic leadership to ensure we fulfil our mission of providing access to affordable and quality entrepreneurial, business management education. I believe that education is key to growth and transformation, and we remain committed to making a positive impact in the communities and students we serve...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now