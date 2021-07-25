Careers

My Brilliant Career: Chance to tackle lockdown burnout the natural way

Adrian Gardiner is the chair of boutique hotel group Mantis Group

BL PREMIUM
25 July 2021 - 05:07 MARGARET HARRIS

Tell me what your job as chair of Mantis Group entails.

Being chair of the Mantis Group involves leadership, support, motivation and sending out positive vibes, especially in times like this. The creation of new ideas keeps the candles burning...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now