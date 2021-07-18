My Brilliant Career: Helping staff stay down to earth while up in the air
Matita Tshabalala is a human factors specialist at Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS)
18 July 2021 - 00:08
Tell me about the work you do at ATNS.
I have many duties, including:..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now