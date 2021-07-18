Careers How to... Help employees avoid burnout 'The lines between home and work have been blurred, and it has proven increasingly difficult to maintain work-life balance' BL PREMIUM

Working from home can mean employees are always available to work. If this is not addressed, it can lead to employee burnout.

"The lines between home and work have been blurred, and it has proven increasingly difficult to maintain work-life balance," says Sandra Orta, general manager for SA and head of the management centre for Sub-Saharan Africa at Roche Diagnostics. She advises:..