Careers How to... Create a better place to work The move to remote work has brought the value of purpose into focus BL PREMIUM

The past year has changed the world of work and has led many people to question some of the choices they had taken for granted, including whether their job gives them a sense of purpose and meaning.

“The move to remote work, the proliferation of technological tools to bring people together when we needed to stay apart, and the rise of customers with a social conscience brought another key trend into focus: the value of purpose,” says Nadia Mohamed, senior marketing director at Mondelez International for Sub-Saharan Africa...