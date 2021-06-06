How to... Create a better place to work
The move to remote work has brought the value of purpose into focus
06 June 2021 - 00:00
The past year has changed the world of work and has led many people to question some of the choices they had taken for granted, including whether their job gives them a sense of purpose and meaning.
“The move to remote work, the proliferation of technological tools to bring people together when we needed to stay apart, and the rise of customers with a social conscience brought another key trend into focus: the value of purpose,” says Nadia Mohamed, senior marketing director at Mondelez International for Sub-Saharan Africa...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now