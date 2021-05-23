Careers My Brilliant Career: Harnessing the beauty ofAfrica for wellness — in LA Saskia Tihana Clements is the founder and creative director of The Boldest and Afriwellness BL PREMIUM

What does The Boldest do and what role do you play there?It is a creative agency based in Los Angeles, California. We develop physical and personal brands, artists and athletes that share our vision to better the planet and its people. Our mission is to equip bold, future-focused leaders.I manage a team of creatives who spend their time creating innovative brands and content that is purpose-driven. I believe that brands, artists and athletes have a leadership role in society and should be using their platforms to be authentic and make an actual difference in the lives of others. Tell me about Afriwellness.Afriwellness is a wellness brand whose mission is to provide simple and effective solutions to maintain a well-balanced and healthy lifestyle. We believe in harnessing the power of Africa through our product line. My vision for Afriwellness is that through our products I will be able to place a small piece of SA in the homes of those who have yet to experience the beauty of our ...