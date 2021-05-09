How to... Put an end to procrastination
We can break out of the clutches of procrastination
09 May 2021 - 00:00
Many of us are all too familiar with procrastination, finding all sorts of super-urgent things to do rather than the one thing we really have to do, but we can break out of its clutches.
“We can influence and change our behaviour, so productivity becomes a joy,” says Helene Vermaak, business director at The Human Edge. She advises:..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now