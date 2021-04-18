How to... Set up a formal assessment system
18 April 2021 - 00:00
As SMEs grow and employ more people, they need to put more formal human resources systems in place, including performance management.
“Without regular performance evaluations, you may not notice that an employee is battling, or you may fail to recognise excellent performance,” said Sage Africa & Middle East people director Marvin Opperman. He suggested:..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now