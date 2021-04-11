My Brilliant Career: Coffee champ full of beans about working as a barista
Teddy Nzama is a barista with Starbucks
11 April 2021 - 00:09
• Tell me how you became a barista.
My grandmother suggested I apply to the Ciro Coffee Academy in Mount Edgecombe. I did a barista course there for three months, and after that I was a qualified barista...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now