My Brilliant Career: Lockdown ‘a blessing and a curse’ for entrepreneur
Chad Marthinussen is the founder and CEO of Wave Innovate Group
24 January 2021 - 00:02
Tell me about Wave Innovate and the services it offers.
[We are] in the health-care sector and keen to expand our footprint in the personal protective equipment (PPE) space, after the success of the Nanowave brand of face masks, which sold 1.2-million units in SA...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now