My Brilliant Career: Rain or shine, she must keep people connected
Nancy Mahlatji is a fibreoptic technician, or splicer, with DarkFibre Africa
13 December 2020 - 00:04
What does a splicer do and how did you end up working as one?
Fibreoptic technicians install, troubleshoot and maintain fibreoptic systems. It is a 24-hour job and we have a strict service-level agreement to repair and restore clients' services and maintain a high network uptime...
