Careers My Brilliant Career: Riding the wellness wavethrough lockdown blues Linda Weech is the owner of health shop Health Works in Hyde Park Corner BL PREMIUM

The attitude to wellness has changed since you opened your store in 1994. What are some of the biggest changes you have seen, and how have they affected your business?

When I started Health Works, there were only three health shops in Joburg, so I had to travel internationally to source product.