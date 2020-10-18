How to... Address the gender parity gap at work
Cheryl Sambaza says a McKinsey Global Institute report on advancing women's equality in Africa shows a parity gap still exists in SA
18 October 2020 - 00:06
• A gender parity gap exists in the workplace when an indicator such as income is disproportionately higher for men than women of equivalent qualification or experience.
Cheryl Sambaza, senior manager for Entsika Consulting, says a McKinsey Global Institute report on advancing women's equality in Africa shows a parity gap still exists in SA, though progress has been made in closing the gap at work.
