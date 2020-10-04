My Brilliant Career: How Africa's darkness helped Greendesign's Vere Shaba see the light
Shaba is the founder of Greendesign
04 October 2020 - 00:05
What do you do at work?
I specialise in the design, construction, commissioning and operations of green buildings across Africa. I create designs that lead to cost savings for property owners and tenants using engineering modelling and energy efficiency audits.
