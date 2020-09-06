My Brilliant Career: A love of maths and hell-bent on meeting expectations
Sumarie Greybe is the co-founder of Naked Insurance
06 September 2020 - 00:02
Tell me about Naked Insurance.
Naked is the new way to insure your stuff. We offer a fully digital, artificial intelligence-driven insurance platform that gives customers a faster, fairer and more flexible insurance experience.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now