Careers My Brilliant Career: Be driven by purpose — pandemic or not Moyosola Kara is director of communications at 54gene, a health technology company

Tell me about the work you do.

54gene was founded to improve the inclusion of African populations in genomics research leading to discovery, diagnosis and treatment that would be more responsive to African populations. As director of communications, I oversee everything connected to the company’s narrative through various platforms and modes.