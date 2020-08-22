How to ... keep your remote workers happy
Working life during and after Covid-19 is anything but business as usual
22 August 2020 - 12:01
Companies may be under pressure due to the effects of the Covid-19 lockdown, and they may even be retrenching, but most companies still want to keep their employees engaged and happy.
“It’s far from business as usual. All these changes, in combination with the ongoing pandemic, have put employees under incredible strain,” warns Andrew Bourne, the regional manager for Africa at Zoho Corporation. “This unexpected shift was a huge culture shock for many employees. As they reel under the effect and rethink their priorities, how businesses take care of their workforce now will determine whether employees decide to stick with their current employer in the post-pandemic era.”
He advises the following:
- Managers need to ensure that their team members feel valued, but not micromanaged, despite the change to working conditions. This comes down to good communication skills and high EQ.
- When people were coming into the office, they may have had access to a company gym, which encouraged them to keep fit. Help employees make healthy choices by providing access to online yoga classes, for example.
- Do not forget to maintain employees’ skills. They may still be out of the office, but they need to keep abreast of developments in the company, new software or procedures, for example, and the industry as a whole.
- It is hard to maintain high morale when the team is working remotely. A regular meeting that includes the usual housekeeping issues as well as some fun activities such as games and quizzes, can help to keep everyone connected.
