How to... succeed at work
Step up, stake your claim, appreciate your own skills — all things women in the workplace should do
09 August 2020 - 00:05
It might be 2020, and it may be unconstitutional, but for many women who still face discrimination at work, try to succeed despite this by developing a positive attitude and believing in your abilities.
Tiffany Boesch, CFO at investment company PPS, advises that women do work they find engaging as they are more likely to want to succeed in a job they enjoy. “This leads to innovation and creating the opportunities for the business to grow as well as developing your own capabilities,” she says.
