Careers How to... increase your employability as a graduate Qualifications alone are no longer enough, so hone your relationship-building and problem-solving skills

A degree on its own is not enough to secure you a job — you also need other qualities that show an employer you will benefit the organisation.

“The ability to get on well with people and actively build relationships among all role-players and stakeholders is more important than ever, and absolutely essential for those graduates seeking to distinguish themselves in the job market,” says Wonga Ntshinga, senior head of programme in the ICT faculty at the Independent Institute of Education.