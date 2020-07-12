Careers How to … work successfully from home Create a space where you can sit comfortably and productively — invest in an office chair if you can BL PREMIUM

When we started working from home in March, most of us thought it would last for a month or so at the most — but almost four months later, remote working seems to be here to stay.

“It remains to be seen the extent to which the Covid-19 crisis will change what was once considered normal, but people who have adapted to getting up and logging on, virtual meetings and not having to face the rush-hour commute won’t necessarily easily give up the convenience of working from home,” says Rashida Rawat, head of human resources at financial services provider DirectAxis.