How to … work successfully from home
Create a space where you can sit comfortably and productively — invest in an office chair if you can
12 July 2020 - 00:00
When we started working from home in March, most of us thought it would last for a month or so at the most — but almost four months later, remote working seems to be here to stay.
“It remains to be seen the extent to which the Covid-19 crisis will change what was once considered normal, but people who have adapted to getting up and logging on, virtual meetings and not having to face the rush-hour commute won’t necessarily easily give up the convenience of working from home,” says Rashida Rawat, head of human resources at financial services provider DirectAxis.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now