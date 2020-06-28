My Brilliant Career: Technology and 4IR are the future of HR

Tell me about Nissi Human Capital Solutions.

Nissi is a 100%, black female-owned human capital consulting company that has been in operation for seven years. We provide tailor-made human capital solutions to unlock people’s full potential.

You have worked in HR at companies such as Aveng and De Beers. How has this corporate experience informed your own company?

I’ve been fortunate to gain experience from leading organisations in various industries. This afforded me an opportunity to broaden my knowledge and sharpen my skills. I had exposure to global best practices, and I learnt about different cultures that still have a huge positive effect on my career.

The teachings of my previous leaders, especially from the De Beers Group, have shaped my career and I still apply them. Working for different companies in various industries has made me more flexible and able to adapt to the changing demands of the industries I work with.

HR departments have been at the forefront of the changes taking place due to the Covid-19 pandemic. What are the main issues companies have had to deal with?

Managing employees virtually, employee engagement, encouraging teamwork, culture change, performance management, employee wellness, employee relations, retrenchments and alternatives to retrenchments

What are some of the long-term changes to the way we work as a result of widespread remote working?

Technology: this is the new normal and organisations have to adapt or ship out. Every function in the organisation has to find ways to work smarter and use technology optimally to improve efficiencies and responses to customers’ needs. This includes HR. The time for tedious paper/e-mail transactions is gone, HR processes and initiatives have to be improved and need to respond to the business needs.





Workforce profile: the demands of both Covid-19 and the fourth industrial revolution (4IR) will change the workplace profile. There will be a combination of permanently employed staff, freelancers, contractors and temporary staff in most working environments. As we assist clients with talent acquisition, we have seen a trend with the younger generation choosing options other than permanent employment, that is, not wanting their money to be held up in pension funds as they want to create wealth by investing in other platforms.





Employee engagement: keeping employees engaged and committed to the success of the organisation is crucial, but the traditional ways of doing so will not work. Companies have to find other ways, using technology, with an appreciation of the various levels of employees and their access to the necessary tools and data.

Leadership: there is a need for a new leadership style to usher the organisations through this disruptive period into a serene space where things are normal again.





Performance management: new ways of measuring performance have to be put in place. Companies are forced to measure output rather than input. Leadership will have to discuss what tools will be effective in measuring performance remotely.





Culture: all this boils down to organisational culture. Organisations will have to build cultures that are conducive for employees to perform at their optimal level, even while working from home.

There has been plenty of advice on how to cope with working from home, but what would you say about having to adapt to returning to the office now that more parts of the economy are opening up?

Things have changed and will never return to what we are used to. Employees will have to be re-inducted to new ways of working. Employers need to invest in employee wellness to reduce susceptibility to infection in the working environment and in the communities in which they operate.

Partnerships with the government on community work around the pandemic are vital. It is also expected that the lockdown has somehow highlighted those positions that will no longer be necessary in all organisations. Organisations will need to think strategically of ways to channel the available resources in line with the new demands created by the lockdown and the 4IR. This could be through reskilling and redeployment.

What makes the work you do meaningful?

The effect it has on people, unlocking their potential, and steering them to perform so that my clients can realise amazing shareholder value.

What did you want to be when you were a child?

A doctor because my father wanted me to be one. I deliberately chose an institution that didn’t offer the course, but that didn’t stop my father from influencing the courses I registered for, even to the point of arranging a meeting with the then dean of science at Rhodes. When I deregistered the courses, my father chose for me, I went for industrial psychology and I fell in love with it, and the rest is history.

What character traits do people working in HR require?

Integrity: we deal with people’s lives and confidential information, so it is critical to have integrity. Other important traits include being empathetic, approachable, business-minded, proactive, assertive, flexible and tenacious.