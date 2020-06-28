Careers How to ... Work well as a scattered team As we become used to the new way of working, we may find that the new tools we are forced to use will be beneficial under all circumstances BL PREMIUM

The lockdown has forced many of us to use online platforms out of necessity, but the change can also mean work is not done as well or certain tasks are forgotten.

“You can get your weekly reports delivered as usual, but it’s easy to forget about all the informal little confirmation checks that happen in an office​. Managing a winning distributed team isn’t just about giving each employee a laptop and a fast internet connection — it’s also about the processes you use,” says Jan Davel, the CEO of PayProp.