How to... ensure SMEs can roll with the pandemic punches

Covid-19 has revealed new ways of working, which may mean a new approach to your clients — and what you're offering them

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected people around the world, throwing their ​personal and work lives upside-down.

“The repercussions — personal, professional, national and international — will reverberate for years to come. As entrepreneurs, we need to be making the right decisions for right now to ensure that our businesses and our people’s livelihoods do not become another casualty of the virus,” says Allon Raiz, CEO of Raizcorp.