Careers My brilliant career: Build your judgment — it’s how to draw sensible conclusions Marius Botha is the MD of Stangen Life Insurance BL PREMIUM

Tell me about the work you do as MD of Stangen.

I am building a challenger brand for life insurance in SA and building a team of value-driven, passionate individuals who like to disrupt. Life insurance is a long-term game, so it's all about sustainable risk management, always balancing risk and return. As MD, I enjoy the wide range of diverse functions that I can help lead (from marketing and product design, to actuarial science and medical underwriting), and solving the complex and more nuanced issues that get escalated from within the business. There's never a dull moment, and I enjoy the challenges that come with the role.