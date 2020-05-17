How to ... keep afloat during the pandemic
Flexibility is key, as is open communication because no-one makes good decisions if starved of information
17 May 2020 - 00:03
Many companies are battling as the Covid-19 pandemic and measures to stall its destruction have halted economies. One industry that has been particularly badly affected is travel and tourism as borders have been closed and planes grounded.
Wouter Vermeulen, GM for Southern Africa at Air France-KLM, says that in these challenging times every member of the company has to do whatever they can to limit expenses and “do everything possible to ensure the future of our airline. We do what we think is best, based on the limited information available — in a context that changes daily.”
