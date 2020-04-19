How to … Keep your mind healthy during the lockdown
What you can do to manage your work and home life during the lockdown
19 April 2020 - 00:00
The lockdown has robbed all of us of our stability, routine and social contact, which is disorientating and highly stressful and can put our mental health at risk.
“Unless you are the type of person who thrives on chaos and discomfort, people need stability, structure, familiarity, routine and socialisation. The lockdown has essentially taken all those things away from us. We are living in times of uncertainty, fear and isolation — all the factors that contribute significantly to stress levels,” says Andi Bengis, an occupational therapist and the founder of stress-management company, I Don’t Want to be Stressed.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now