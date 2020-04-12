My Brilliant Career: Just roll up your sleeves and do it
Beth Malatji, CEO at Alfajiri Hub, tells Margaret Harris about how the space encourages innovation
12 April 2020 - 00:24
What is Alfajiri?
Alfajiri Hub is in the downtown Johannesburg district of Maboneng, which is seen as a symbol of the city’s revival and a centre for creatives and entrepreneurs. The vision for the space, which was opened earlier this year, is to foster innovation and contribute to urban regeneration efforts already taking place around the Maboneng precinct through events, workshops, seminars, hackathons and meet-ups aimed at helping close the digital skills gap.
