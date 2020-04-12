How to … Get work experience
Tashmia Ismail-Saville, the CEO of Youth Employment Service, has some useful tips for young people trying to enter the job market
12 April 2020 - 00:23
Research shows that having a reference letter makes a young person much more likely to find employment, even in the absence of a qualification. “The biggest de-risker to finding work is having experience,” says Tashmia Ismail-Saville, CEO of Youth Employment Service (YES).
YES, through its partners, helps young people get work experience while giving them access to training modules aimed at making them more employable. After a year as a salaried employee they will receive a reference letter that will increase their chances of finding work.
