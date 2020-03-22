Careers How to... Cut your risk of falling ill at work As the world reels from the effects of the coronavirus, many workers have been asked to work from home BL PREMIUM

As the world reels from the effects of the coronavirus, many workers have been asked to work from home, but some cannot, so they still have to be surrounded by potentially infected colleagues.

General practitioner Dr Tracy Paiken says there are ways we can reduce the chance of getting sick, and being proactive and considerate of others is a good place to start.