Cutting work hours pays off Productivity gets a boost — but not all workers are happy

In 2016, Blue Street Capital decided to cut the length of its working day to five hours. Over the first year, sales increased 30%. Over three years, the California-based financing company almost doubled its workforce to 17 employees.

Despite reducing the amount of work time by almost 38%, increasing staff and keeping full-time wages, some people were unhappy and decided to quit.