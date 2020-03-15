Cutting work hours pays off
Productivity gets a boost — but not all workers are happy
15 March 2020 - 00:05
In 2016, Blue Street Capital decided to cut the length of its working day to five hours. Over the first year, sales increased 30%. Over three years, the California-based financing company almost doubled its workforce to 17 employees.
Despite reducing the amount of work time by almost 38%, increasing staff and keeping full-time wages, some people were unhappy and decided to quit.
