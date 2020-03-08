My Brilliant Career: Finding positive human stories in a sea of bad news
Brent Lindeque is the founder and editor-in-chief of Good Things Guy
08 March 2020 - 00:02
What led to you setting up Good Things Guy?
Neknomination (an online drinking game) was taking social media by storm, and people were filming themselves doing crazy, stupid and dangerous things while chugging a beer. It seemed so pointless to me. There's huge power in sharing positive ideas and creating awareness through social media, and I wanted to do that instead.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now