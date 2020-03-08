Careers My Brilliant Career: Finding positive human stories in a sea of bad news Brent Lindeque is the founder and editor-in-chief of Good Things Guy BL PREMIUM

What led to you setting up Good Things Guy?

Neknomination (an online drinking game) was taking social media by storm, and people were filming themselves doing crazy, stupid and dangerous things while chugging a beer. It seemed so pointless to me. There's huge power in sharing positive ideas and creating awareness through social media, and I wanted to do that instead.