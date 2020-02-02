My Brilliant Career: Staying the course keeps race ace on the fast track
02 February 2020 - 00:05
Tell me what it takes to be a professional racing driver.
You have to have a passion for the sport. I have seen drivers come for the scene and image that is perceived to be around being a racing driver, only to disappear. What people don't realise, as with most sports, is that it is a huge time commitment for very little reward in the beginning, and a lot of perseverance is needed to start seeing results.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.