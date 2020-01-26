Careers How to ... Manage varsity funds thriftily What we often forget is that tertiary funding is about far more than just fees. BL PREMIUM

Getting hold of the funds to pay for their education is a daily battle for many students in SA, says Fundi chief marketing officer Mala Suriah.

"What we often forget is that tertiary funding is about far more than just fees. It's also about accommodation, food and having a laptop. It must also include student support — coaching, mentorship and tutoring — if students are to succeed."