Careers

How to ... Keep your new year resolutions

19 January 2020 - 00:00 Margaret Harris
Picture: 123RF/Jrg Schiemann
Picture: 123RF/Jrg Schiemann

It's a new year and a new decade, and you have great plans on how you are going to put your career on skates in 2020.

A good way to turbocharge your work life is to set some goals for the year, says trauma therapist and life coach Peta Cline Feigin. “Setting goals awakens ambition and allows us to have something to look forward to. It ignites motivation, which has a ripple effect on all the areas in our lives,” she says.

Cline Feigin suggests you follow these five steps to achieve your 2020 career goals:

1. Begin by setting the goal;

2. Write down your daily or weekly progress relating to the goal;

3. Spend time each week addressing any challenges that pop up and set weekly strategy sessions, with yourself and a mentor or confidant, to discuss these issues;

4. Identify stressors and triggers that may demotivate you and research ways to help you cope better with stress; and

5. Enjoy the process. “If you find you are procrastinating, chances are your motivation has dwindled and a re-evaluation of your goals would be beneficial,” advises Cline Feigin.

How to ... Negotiate terms of your new jobs

You have been offered a job, but now what lies ahead is the tricky negotiating process, which Lyndy van den Barselaar, MD of ManpowerGroup SA, ...
Careers
6 days ago

How to ... End the year on a strong note

It is the end of another exhausting year and it is tempting to just let things go until you go on leave, but finishing the year on a strong note will ...
Careers
1 month ago

How to ... Get a job after graduating

Five things to do to help you get the job you want
Careers
1 month ago

How to ... Reap boomerang employee rewards

Bullying in the workplace is not unusual
Careers
1 month ago

Popular Articles

How to ... Keep your new year resolutions

Careers

My Brilliant Career: Rural service station owner charts his own course

Careers

My Brilliant Career: Easing those with mental health issues back to work

Careers

How to ... Negotiate terms of your new jobs

Careers

Related Articles

How to support ageing parents and avoid repeating the cycle

Money

Should you expect to live to 100 and will your pension last that long?

Money

Skills you'll need in the 2020s

Careers

For farmers, superfruit craze is just the berries

Business