How to ... Keep your new year resolutions

It's a new year and a new decade, and you have great plans on how you are going to put your career on skates in 2020.

A good way to turbocharge your work life is to set some goals for the year, says trauma therapist and life coach Peta Cline Feigin. “Setting goals awakens ambition and allows us to have something to look forward to. It ignites motivation, which has a ripple effect on all the areas in our lives,” she says.

Cline Feigin suggests you follow these five steps to achieve your 2020 career goals:

1. Begin by setting the goal;

2. Write down your daily or weekly progress relating to the goal;

3. Spend time each week addressing any challenges that pop up and set weekly strategy sessions, with yourself and a mentor or confidant, to discuss these issues;

4. Identify stressors and triggers that may demotivate you and research ways to help you cope better with stress; and

5. Enjoy the process. “If you find you are procrastinating, chances are your motivation has dwindled and a re-evaluation of your goals would be beneficial,” advises Cline Feigin.