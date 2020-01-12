Careers How to ... Negotiate terms of your new jobs BL PREMIUM

You have been offered a job, but now what lies ahead is the tricky negotiating process, which Lyndy van den Barselaar, MD of ManpowerGroup SA, describes as both daunting and necessary.

"This is the job seeker's chance to look at important aspects which would affect their job satisfaction, such as travel requirements, working hours, remuneration, additional earning potential and company culture."