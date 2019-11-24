How to choose a guardian for your kids

No-one is going to love your children as much as you do, but what would happen to them if you were to die while they are still minors? Who would raise them?

If you're married, responsibility for the care of your children would obviously fall on your partner. But what if you're a single parent? And what if both you and your partner were to die at once? Who would you want to be the guardian of your children?

"A legal guardian is the person you nominate to take care of your children if both parents die before the children turn 18," says Elmien Pols of Private Client Trust, the fiduciary arm of Private Client Holdings.

Guardianship of minor children is something most of us would rather not think about. But if you fail to nominate someone to be the legal guardian of your minor children, they could end up with someone you would not have chosen, says Pols.

Christel Botha, fiduciary services manager at Alexander Forbes, says that if you haven't named a guardian in your will and you die, your family will decide who is best placed to take care of your children. Should a dispute arise among family members, they will have to battle it out in the high court.

If there are no family members willing or able to care for your children, social services will get involved and this could culminate in your children going into foster care.

Many people turn to a family member. However, being a relative doesn't necessarily make for the best guardian(s) and there are many factors to consider, says Pols.

When choosing a legal guardian, she says you should consider the following:

• The age and health of your potential guardian(s).

"Whilst you may be convinced that your parents are the perfect choice, they may be too old to run around after your children or handle the demands of a teen," says Pols.

l Values, including faith. "If you want your child to be raised in a certain religion then faith may be important when picking a guardian."