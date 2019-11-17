Careers How to ... Deal with a bully at work BL PREMIUM

Bullying in the workplace is not unusual - in fact, it has been described by Helene Vermaak, business director at The Human Edge, as "rife" in SA.

She urges organisations to urgently address the issue, "if not for the sake of their employees, then for the alarmingly high financial cost", not to mention the emotional cost it has on workers. Vermaak has this advice for bullied employees: