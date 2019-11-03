My Brilliant Career: Lingerie and pamperingpets: it’s got to be pawfect
Sarah Swainson is the owner and founder of lingerie business Sarah Elizabeth and pet products company Pawfect
03 November 2019 - 00:02
Tell me about your lingerie business and what led you to setting it up.
Like many women, I had struggled for years to find a bra that fitted properly. The most common mistake is that when shopping for bras, women often have to compromise by increasing the band size to get a cup size that fits. The bra then becomes uncomfortable and doesn't offer any support.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.