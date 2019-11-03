Careers My Brilliant Career: Lingerie and pamperingpets: it’s got to be pawfect Sarah Swainson is the owner and founder of lingerie business Sarah Elizabeth and pet products company Pawfect BL PREMIUM

Tell me about your lingerie business and what led you to setting it up.

Like many women, I had struggled for years to find a bra that fitted properly. The most common mistake is that when shopping for bras, women often have to compromise by increasing the band size to get a cup size that fits. The bra then becomes uncomfortable and doesn't offer any support.